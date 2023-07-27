Group advocates for better accessibility for those in wheelchairs to ride buses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - BRRAG strives to promote better buses in the Roanoke area through advocacy and education.

Dr. Laura Hartman, co-founder of the Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group (BRRAG), along with Steve Grammer. a disability advocate, and his translator Josh Roth, join us on Here @ Home to talk about how they hope to educate for better accessibility for those in wheelchairs.

The group has invited city leaders to ride buses in wheelchairs.

It highlights the accessibility of the new bus station, the expertise of the drivers, and a few bus stops that could be improved.

This is in celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

