Botetourt County conducting work-from-home survey

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you a Botetourt County resident who works from home? The county would like to hear from you!

Tiffany Bradbury, Communications Director for Botetourt County, said county leaders are working to make Botetourt even more work-from-home friendly. This is as the community expects to have universal broadband by spring of next year.

The county is working with the Roanoke Regional Partnership to conduct a survey of remote workers in the county. This is the first step to determine how many remote workers live in the county, and to learn whether they’d like co-working spaces, networking opportunities or other types of support.

“We know a lot of times when we work remotely, we do get that little bit of segregation,” said Bradbury. “You might work for a huge company, but you’re working, you know, in your office or in your kitchen. So you want to also be able to kind of tune into folks that are in your community that are also working remotely. So we’re hoping that we’re going to get a lot of information from the survey to be able to better serve those that work remotely.”

Bradbury said the county wants to help develop a state certification for remote work communities.

As an incentive, a few randomly selected respondents will win gift cards to local businesses for participating. It is open until Monday, July 31.

