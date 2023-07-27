Christiansburg creating new program for business growth

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is starting an initiative to spur business in town.

Launch Christiansburg! will work with entrepreneurs to start up or grow small businesses. The program will guide entrepreneurs through a 10-week program.

It’s expected to launch in 2024.

“It’s a 10-week process that educates the individuals on all the things that they need to know in order to get their business up and running or to expand their business in the town of Christiansburg,” Small Business Solutions Manager Amanda Hebert said.

The program will require a deposit but if you complete the course, that money will be given back at the end.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.