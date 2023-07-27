Birthdays
Downtown Roanoke, Inc. report shows more people are choosing to live downtown

Downtown Roanoke
Downtown Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The future of the Star City’s downtown area is looking bright.

Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s newly-released annual report shows more people are choosing to move to the inner city.

The reports says there are 1,800 units in the area - growing 485 percent in less than a decade.

Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jaime Clark says there are nine projects taking place in downtown valued at $199 million.

Projects involving housing, health, and businesses - Clark says the projects will benefit everyone.

”I think overall the state of downtown is very positive,” explained Clark. “We have a lot of large projects that are coming online in the next 12 to 18 months... that’ll bring more residents down here, which is always beneficial foot traffic at various times of day, which makes downtown more ideal for businesses to locate.”

Clark added the organization was proud to report the accomplishments of the newly created ambassador program.

Click here to view the full report.

