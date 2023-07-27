Birthdays
Ensure your workout is safe and effective

Tips to get the most out of your fitness routine
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - July is National Wellness Month..

Jay Foster, Senior Manager of Workout Anytime Lynchburg. joins us on Here @ Home to go over tips to ensure your workout is done safely and effectively.

Jay mentions the importance of a proper warm-up and stretching, and talks about how it is extremely important prior to a workout. He also goes over proper hydration and nutrition to help you stay in the best shape.

Possibly the most essential step for our wellness is rest. Listen to our conversation to find out why all these things, along with rest after a long workout, can make all the difference.

