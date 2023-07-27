Fibroid Awareness Month: Know your treatment options

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Office on Women’s Health, uterine fibroids are muscular tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus that are almost always noncancerous. They are common in women in their 30s and 40s, but can happen to anyone.

July is Fibroid Awareness Month, and doctors want women to know there are treatment options available.

Dr. Yen Katsnelson is the CEO and founder of USA Fibroid Centers. He says a majority of women with fibroids are told they need a hysterectomy, which he says is unnecessary.

“Hysterectomy is the removing of the uterus. It’s wrong. It’s not cancer, it’s benign. And for benign disease, organs should not be removed,” Dr. Katsnelson said.

Malorie Bailey is now in her 50s and says she’s been dealing with uterine fibroids for 17 years. Her journey started in 2007, when she was trying to conceive and had a miscarriage.

“So I felt very discouraged. I already had a different mindset because I lost two babies and no one would ever know the toll that it takes on you from just having like two miscarriages, so I don’t want to hear that I have to remove my uterus and I can never have kids.”

Dr. Katsnelson says there are other noninvasive procedures that can treat fibroids, including Uterine Fibroid Embolization. UFE shrinks fibroids by blocking the blood supply to them. Once the blood supply is gone, they shrink over time.

“You can imagine needle hole in just a wrist or groin. And through tiny catheter, we can fix the problem that was preventing normal life. preventing normal life physically, socially, emotionally and mentally, relationship, children future generations within 30, 40 minute procedure,” he said.

Thursday, July 27, The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is having its 50 Shades of Purple Summit in New York.

