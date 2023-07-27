Hometown Eats: Chicago Bob’s

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chicago is known for all kinds of things: sports, Michigan Avenue, bone-chilling wind, and of course food! There’s a spot in Roanoke reminding folks that Chicago’s food options are much deeper than their pizza. We’re checking out Chicago Bob’s in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“When you grow up in Chicago, this is very much a lifestyle thing. If it’s not authentic people will notice, smell it, immediately,” explained Chicago Bob’s owner Robert Walsh.

Authenticity is in the name at Chicago Bob’s in Roanoke and if you need proof, shuffle on over and check out one of these monsters of the midway.

“Yep, that is good, and I’ll have another one of these too!” Exclaimed regular customer and Vietnam Marine veteran Marty Ream.

“Chicago does big food,” said Walsh.

Robert Walsh blew in from the Windy City about 20 years ago and never left. In 2021 when he decided to introduce the taste he grew up loving, like the Italian beef and Chicago style hot dogs, to Virginia.

“Roanoke is home, it’s beautiful but it was missing one thing and that was Chicago food,” said Walsh.

And remember, authenticity. Bob doesn’t get this stuff at a local store, it’s shipped in from Chi-Town.

As a matter of fact, right in the middle of trying the food, a shipment arrived.

“We go through a lot of trouble to get the exact vendors that you see at any establishment in Chicago, our Italian beef come on Toronto bakery rolls. We do the beef in house, that’s our own creation. We start with a raw roast that’s a top brown that we trim, and we braise that in a for a slow cook oven for about 13 hours,” said Walsh. “The fact that it’s braised and it’s in its own Au Jus that it cooks in that process really has a lot to do with the flavor. There’s really no short cuts in making Italian beef.”

“And of course, Vienna beef hot dogs,” said Walsh.

The Vienna beef brand was introduced over 100 years ago by a couple Austrian guys at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. Legend has it during the great depression people loaded it up with the unique toppings to get a well-balanced meal for cheap.

“It’s a poppy seed roll, mustard, tomato, celery salt, a pickle spear, onions, and sport peppers,” Walsh explained.

“I didn’t think I was going to like it with dill pickle and the hot peppers and tomato. I didn’t think that sounded right but man I bit into that and buddy it was good. I ate all that thing,” said Ream.

“I’m a little bias but I really think they’re the best,” said Walsh.

If the Chicago dog or Italian beef isn’t your style, there’s plenty more to choose from. Bob’s offers a variety of buttery croissant sandwiches. Two of them I look forward to trying are the homemade chicken salad and the Caprese with thick slices of tomato, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, fire-roasted red peppers, basil, and arugula on top.

Something about Bob, he’s a Bears fan, so he must honor NFL Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka with the Ditka Polish Sausage, 1/3-pound sausage, deep fried and topped with grilled onions.

Naturally this joint is designed to hang out for a while, watch TV, and maybe enjoy a cold beverage.

“We have the NFL season package, and we will play more than the Bears,” joked Walsh.

But if you’re in a hurry, Bob’s is set up with a drive-thru.

“Fantastic customers. They apostillize the brand and are really excited to get other people to try it,” said Walsh.

“I just suggested the hot dog to one of the customers. Told him if he wanted to try something to try that because the hot dogs are good,” said Ream.

Be on the lookout for some updated menu items Bob says will bring even more Chicago flare to his customers.

“They realize we’re going to give them the authentic, traditional food that they’re expecting and it’s right here in town. People are absolutely blown back, and I’ll never get sick of interfacing with those people, ever,” said Walsh.

Chicago Bob’s a hometown eat that is Da-licious!

Chicago Bob’s is located at 3621 Blue Hills Village Drive, Roanoke, VA 24012.

