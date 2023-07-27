Keep up with your child’s back-to-school wellness checklist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is just around the corner for many families. In addition to readying lunch boxes and school supplies, public health leaders also want to make sure our children are healthy. This is especially important as the state says routine immunization has not yet recovered from the pandemic.

Dr. Karen Shelton joined us live on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk Thursday. She said uptake of vaccines - which the state counts on the first day of school - is still below what it used to be. Before COVID, uptake was at 98 percent. It dropped to 80 percent during the pandemic, and is now up to 89 percent.

Childhood immunizations are particularly important if you have a rising kindergartener, 7th grader or 12th grader. Those are the years the Virginia Department of Health requires specific vaccines. You can schedule these with your primary care provider. If you are uninsured, all local health departments have vaccines for children.

“We do have other diseases like measles and mumps that can be devastating for certain people, as well as pertussis or whooping cough, which we will see crop up from time to time in the communities,” said Shelton. “These are a few of the things that children are vaccinated against when they come into school. And we want to make sure that we know that the schools are really the heart of our community. And when children come to school, if we can prevent the spread of infectious disease within our schools, we can also keep our family safer and our whole community safer.”

Dr. Shelton says talking to your child and having open conversations about their mental health is also important for their overall health and wellness.

It can be a good thing to bring up with their doctors during yearly physicals. But there are new resources available for acute mental health needs.

“There is a line they can call now. 988 is the number that they can call for a current mental health crisis,” she said. “The people on this line will help to walk and talk them through the crisis and to make sure they have access to appropriate care. "

The Virginia Department of Health has devoted a section of its website to a checklist families can use to stay on track with their child’s health before returning to school.

