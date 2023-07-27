Iraq war veteran receives service dog

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) -U.S. Army veteran Seyward McKinney has been successfully teamed with a specially trained service dog, Knight, a Black Labrador Retriever.

During a 10-day training with America’s VetDogs in Long Island, New York, Seyward and Knight learned how to work together as a new team for independence. Knight has been individually trained for Seyward to help with the symptoms of PTSD and provide a calming effect and sense of security, push buttons to open doors and summon help, and retrieve dropped items, carry items, and some guide dog skills to assist with Seyward’s low vision.

Following September 11, 2001, Seyward joined the U.S. Army as a surgical technician. After joining, Seyward was stationed in Iraq for eight months, working on patients—both American and Iraqi. Unexpectedly, Seyward fell ill and was sent back to the states where shortly after, she suffered a stroke. From there, Seyward spent two years at Walter Reed Military Hospital in rehab. Seyward’s injuries both physical and emotional, led her to seek the help of a four-legged companion from America’s VetDogs.

America’s VetDogs awarded this companion at absolutely no cost to Seyward!

America’s VetDogs is a not-for-profit organization that was founded in 2003. This year the organizations celebrates its 20th anniversary with the accomplishment of placing 1,000 service dogs!

The program is open to first responders, including fire, police, emergency medical personnel, and veterans.

For more information visit https://www.vetdogs.org/

