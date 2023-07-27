Missing man from Blacksburg found dead

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man reported missing from a Blacksburg rehabilitation center has been found dead, according to Heritage Hall and the AWARE Foundation. No cause of death has been released.

Kenneth Jordan, 80, was reported missing Tuesday; police said he had walked from Heritage Hall without his medications.

Thursday, police said only that he had been found, but gave no further status. The AWARE Foundation, a clearing house for missing persons reports, announced he had been found dead, followed by a release from the rehab center confirming that:

Earlier this week a resident of Heritage Hall Blacksburg voluntarily left the facility in plain clothes without notifying staff. While he was not a resident of a secured unit, his unexpected absence was quickly noticed, and staff launched a full search in accordance with the facility’s emergency operation plans. Police and other appropriate points of contact were properly notified, and a full-scale search was promptly launched.

On Wednesday morning, Blacksburg Police issued a public “Attempt To Locate” alert and sought to gather tips from the community about his potential whereabouts. Sadly, this afternoon Radford Police notified our facility that the resident had been located but, was now deceased.

Our staff and our residents are all deeply saddened by this unexpected loss of one of our own. Our hearts are with the family, friends, caregivers, and loved ones who are all now processing this news and mourning the passing of our dear friend and neighbor.

To support those in our care through this especially challenging moment, our care team is bringing additional resources, including trained counselors, on-site to Heritage Hall to help those who will find these added services valuable.

While we all deeply wish there was a different outcome to share, we want to thank our public service partners and our community for their dedicated commitment and passionate service over the last few days.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.