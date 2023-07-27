Moneta Smith Mountain Lake Library hosts Family Fun Back-to-School Clothing Swap

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - With school starting next month, it’s time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping.

Moneta Smith Mountain Lake Library is hosting a Family Fun Back-to-School Clothing Swap on Thursday.

Community members can pick out new–to–you clothes for free.

The event is appointment only from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The assistant manager, Veronica Terry, says they wanted to help because school supplies are already expensive.

“We have some patrons who [brought] donations,” added Terry. “We have some that already made an appointment and are excited that we are doing this, especially because it’s a free event.”

To schedule an appointment, click here.

