Mountain Valley Pipeline construction continues with SCUTUS ruling

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

That order came down from the court Thursday morning. A stop work order from a federal appeals court had halted construction over the last few weeks.

It was the latest attempt by opponents to stop the pipeline. Earlier this month pipeline opponents appealed to the federal court in Richmond, challenging key permits for the pipeline.

The 4th Circuit then issued a stop work order halting construction of the pipeline. That’s when MVP appealed to the nation’s Supreme Court, arguing the lower court’s intervention was against the law.

The decision from the Supreme Court actually came Thursday morning as the appellate court was hearing arguments on this. Opponents were continuing their fight against the pipeline after Congress expedited the project, including it in debit limit legislation.

That bill also limited judicial review of the pipeline. That’s why opponents argued that what Congress did was a violation of the separation of powers provided in the U.S. Constitution.

We spoke with Roanoke attorney John Fishwick. He is not involved in the litigation, but as a former U.S. Attorney, he has experience in the federal courts. Fishwick said the law passed by Congress and signed by President Biden prohibited review by the appellate court.

He sees the decision by the Supreme Court as being about the rule of law, even if controversial, regardless of feelings about the pipeline.

“What this says is when Congress passes a law and the President signs a law, then we all have to follow that law,” Fishwick said. “And that includes the Court of Appeals in the 4th Circuit. And the Supreme Court I think is saying that today that the rule of law was set forth by Congress and we have to follow that.”

The president of The Wilderness Society, Jamie Williams, expressed disappointment a statement which reads:

“Allowing construction of this destructive and unnecessary fracked gas pipeline to proceed puts the profits of a few corporations ahead of the health and safety of Appalachian communities. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a threat to our water, our air, and our climate. We will continue to argue that Congress’ greenlight of this dangerous pipeline was unconstitutional, and will exhaust every effort to stop it.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the pipeline said MVP was grateful for the outcome. A statements from the company spokesperson reads:

“We are grateful for the quick action of the United States Supreme Court in vacating the previously issued stay orders regarding the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project. We are also grateful for the unwavering support of the administration and for the excellent and persuasive advocacy of the Solicitor General; as well as for the many well-reasoned and supportive amicus briefs filed by MVP’s shippers, end-users, union workers, industry associations, and by elected officials who recognize the importance of the project. In accordance with the project’s strict safety standards and environmental requirements of the issued permits, we look forward to completing this important infrastructure project.”

Fishwick doesn’t think this will be the end of the lawsuits, but he doesn’t think any court will stop the construction of the pipeline.

During a media availability Thursday, US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said the work to fight the pipeline would continue.

“Congressional action in the debt ceiling deal regarding the pipeline was unlawful,” said Kaine. “I believed it was bad policy, created a bad precedent, to single out a particular project that’s preferred by wealthy corporations and exempt it from normal permitting processes. I think that’s very bad. That could well come back and bite us.”

