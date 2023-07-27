Nelson County deputies seeking bomb threat suspect

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Charlottesville man is wanted for threatening to bomb a building or piece of transportation, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

31-year-old Kahlique Howard, of Woodlake Drive, is charged with threats to bomb or damage buildings or means of transportation, injuring, etc., any property, monument, etc, and four counts of causing a telephone to ring with the intent to annoy.

Deputies say Howard is a black man who stands 6′6″ tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

