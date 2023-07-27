New Martinsville mural represents hope and diversity

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating a new mural in Uptown that represents hope for the city.

Martinsville Uptown and Piedmont Arts partnered to complete the project with funding from a Hope grant through the Harvest Foundation.

They hosted a mural reveal Thursday morning with members of the community.

The 23,000-square foot mural symbolizes the diversity and culture of Martinsville. It includes hands holding local flowers with bracelets that say words like equality, hope, and unity.

Over 40 volunteers helped paint the design.

“My hope is that this piece brings people to Uptown so they want to view it,” said Jon Murrill, Local Muralist. “Hopefully, in the future, they’ll have events and festivals in this area where this can be a centerpiece for the community to really celebrate.”

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is looking to add more public art to the city in the years to come.

