Pedestrian killed in Carroll County crash identified

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the identity of a female pedestrian who was killed in a crash in Carroll County Tuesday.

Police say the crash occurred at 2:54 p.m. on I-77 at mile marker 9.

The driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 was driving north on I-77 when the truck’s tire blew out. The driver pulled over to the left shoulder but was still partially in the left lane.

The driver of a Toyota Sequoia was also driving north on I-77 when it swerved to the left to avoid hitting the Dodge, the driver drove into the median and hit 27-year-old Stacy Andrews, of Newark, Ohio, who was a passenger in the Dodge. Andrews died at the scene.

Neither of the drivers were injured in the crash, and no charges were placed.

