I-81 in Roanoke County cleared after police investigation

State police has asked drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.
State police has asked drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Traffic slowed on I-81 in Roanoke County Thursday morning while Virginia State Police conducted an investigation, but according to VDOT, there are no delays in the area as of noon.

According to Sgt. Rick Garletts, spokesperson for VSP, troopers were conducting their investigation between mile markers 140 and 141. No further details about the investigation were made available.

For a time, the north lanes and north entrance ramp were closed. Troopers could be seen walking around the area with K9 units. As of 11:20 a.m., traffic backups were reported to extend for about 6.5 miles.

State police asked drivers to use caution in the area.

According to Garletts, more information will be available when the investigation is complete. No timeline for completion was provided.

