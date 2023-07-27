Birthdays
Roanoke greenway expansion celebrated with ribbon cutting Friday

According to Parks and Recreation, this completion marks the end of the “Bridge the Gap” campaign which began in 2012. Photo courtesy of Roanoke City Parks and Recreation.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A ribbon cutting will mark the official extension of the Roanoke River Greenway Friday morning. The addition will connect the Bridge Street Trailhead to Aerial Way Drive SW.

According to Katie Slusher with Roanoke City’s Parks and Recreation Department, the new one-mile stretch of greenway starts at the Norfolk Southern Materials Yard and crosses the Roanoke River on a 270-foot pedestrian bridge - the longest bridge of the greenway.

The section then continues alongside the river to the Bridge Street Trailhead, providing a little more than 12 miles of greenway from the Cook Avenue Trailhead in Salem to the Bennington Trailhead in southwest Roanoke City. Slusher said the community is welcome to join them for the ribbon cutting.

“So if folks want to come out, and celebrate that huge accomplishment, linking us to the Salem section of the Roanoke River Greenway,” she said. “It’s connecting to a really, really popular section. So I know a lot of folks are thrilled to see that finally completed.”

According to Parks and Recreation, this completion marks the end of the “Bridge the Gap” campaign which began in 2012. It’s goal was to secure funding to link Rotary Park in Salem and Bridge Street in Roanoke. With donor contributions totaling a little more than $2 million, the project was completed.

Next, Parks and Recreation will complete a short connection to between Bennington Trailhead to Underhill Avenue in southeast. Right now it’s an on-road connection. When that connection is complete, the Roanoke River Greenway within Roanoke City will be fully constructed, stretching form Barnhardt Creek Bridge at the Salem line to Underhill Avenue at the Roanoke County line.

The ribbon cutting is planned for Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at the Bridge Street Trailhead parking lot, located at 592 Bridge Street SW. Those attending are encouraged to park at nearby Norwich Park. Shuttles will be available starting at 9:30, but visitors can also access the ceremony via the greenway. Parking will be available at Wasena Park near the ballfields. The Bridge Street Trailhead parking lot will be closed for all except ADA parking and official vehicles.

