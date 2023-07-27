Birthdays
Roanoke police investigating fatal shooting

A fatal shooting is under investigation in Roanoke.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Roanoke.

Officers were called around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 6th St. and Harrison Ave. on reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male who had been shot.

The male’s age and identity have not been released.

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, several streets in the area were taped off as investigators searched for evidence.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department.

