Shooter in Lynchburg Walmart shootout sentenced to 20 years in prison

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem man who was involved in a shootout at a Walmart in Lynchburg has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

42-year-old Jeriwon Taylor pleaded guilty in May 2023 to one count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of discharging and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on November 21, 2021, Taylor arranged an in-person meeting with Kendall Simonton at a Walmart parking lot in Lynchburg to sell methamphetamine. When Simonton arrived, he got into Taylor’s vehicle, pointed a gun at Taylor’s face, and took the drugs from him.

After the robbery, Simonton left Taylor’s vehicle and began walking away. However, Taylor also got out of his vehicle with a gun, and the two men began shooting at each other. Both Taylor and Simonton fired multiple shots at each other, ducking behind various cars in the parking lot. Eventually, Simonton ran out of the parking lot and Taylor drove away.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.