Smith River Sports Complex joins Henry County to continue operations

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith River Sports Complex is joining the Henry County Parks and Recreation department to be able to continue operations.

The Smith River Sports Complex was built in 2009 to provide the community with outdoor recreational activities. Until now, it ran mostly off grants, donations and sponsorships.

The new partnership with the county will increase the budget and allow operations to continue without much change.

“There’s a lot involved in the upkeep,” said Houston Stutz, Smith River Sports Complex Director of Operations. “So, it just came to the idea that Henry County Parks and Rec could help us with that. They have a little bit bigger staff and a little better budget. I think it’ll be very beneficial to not have to worry about if equipment breaks down on Monday what we’re going to do. So, we’ll have help there.”

The current staff will stay in place, and the merger will provide the resources to hire additional employees.

The Smith River Sports Complex and the county will now share the more than $350,000 in revenue per year. The local community will also benefit from the continued operations.

“It brings in visitors to our community who spend money on gas and food and hotel lodging. So, it’s really important economically. Our businesses are always telling me to let them know when we have events coming in, because they definitely see an influx of people. So, it’s really big and important for us,” added Stutz.

Both organizations will now work equally to put on events like the upcoming Smith River Fest or the Smith River Summer Jam.

“I think on both sides, it’s going to be very beneficial. Then we also will be helping them with some of their events like the fair and things like that. It gives them more hands on deck for their large events and more hands on deck for our large events,” explained Stutz.

The Smith River Summer Jam is August 5. The Smith River Fest will take place August 19.

