Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has received the final permit it needs to resume construction.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia.

Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline had been blocked by the federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, even after Congress included the project’s approval as part of the bipartisan bill increasing the debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden signed the bill in June.

The high court’s order came Thursday, as a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the case. The Biden administration backed the company in calling for the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Environmental groups have opposed the $6.6 billion project.

