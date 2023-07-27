Birthdays
Wythe County pro hockey team named ‘Blue Ridge Bobcats’

Blue Ridge Bobcats
Blue Ridge Bobcats(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Bobcats will hit the ice this fall in Wythe County.

Team owner, Barry Soskin, says the idea came from a community member suggestion.

He says three team names made the final list of possibilities.

“My shortlist got down to three and bobcats was not even on it,” Soskin said. “Cats, bandits, and ramblers were my last three.”

The team’s colors will be blue, black, gold and white. The name was kept a secret until the announcement on July 27. Not even the team’s head coach, Vojtech Zimlicka, knew.

“I’ve been very excited,” he said. “I actually didn’t know the team name until today as well so I heard it, I think it’s a good idea. I mean, it’s definitely catchy.”

The Bobcats will play their first game on October 20, against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

“Getting on the ice with the boys will be a very exciting moment and I’m sure hearing the building loud and all the people in here as everybody has been so anxious about the team to be here, tt will be something very big here,” Zimlicka said.

Outside of Bobcats games, the staff at the APEX Center plans to use the arena for other events.

“Concerts from all different genres, wrestling tournaments, karate tournaments, car and gun shows different types of trade shows and expos and craft fairs to name a few,” Facility Manager Cristin Miller said.

