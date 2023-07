CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) is hosting a back-to-school event in Christiansburg from August 6th-7th.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at 225 Depot St.

The event will provide free food, drinks, and haircuts for the most underserved populations in Montgomery County.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.