Christiansburg barber shop giving free back-to-school haircuts

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg barber shop wants to send kids back to school in style.

Hard Part Barber and Beard Parlor is giving free haircuts to school aged children August 5.

The shop says any child who comes in between 8 a.m. and noon will get a free hair cut.

The owner of the barber shop, Jacob Greenawalt, says he knows the importance a haircut is to a kid’s confidence.

“We really just wanted to help out the community, just kids, that money might be tight, this or that, can’t afford a haircut for back to school, so we just wanted to help out have everybody looking good and feeling good to start your school year out right,” Greenawalt said.

No appointments are necessary.

