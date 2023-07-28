End of Summer Cook Off & Fundraising Expo to support Lynchburg Peacemakers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hill City is coming together to support an anti-violence group.

Community members are holding a fundraiser on Saturday, July 29th in honor of the Lynchburg Peacemakers.

“We are going to change the trajectory of the neighborhood by focusing on building real, true relationships within our community,” said Lynchburg Peacemakers Shawn Hunter. “If you know better, you do better. We need to come together, talk, and listen to one another. This event reflects a reconnection that is desperately needed in Lynchburg.”

Event organizer Sarah Blankenship says they want to help the group because they have responded to the increasing gun violence.

“They started to make some significant and timely strategic movements in our community here in Lynchburg,” explained Blankenship. “So, we want to make sure that they are supported... their operations are supported. That they are finding their forever home in our community and that they have all of the tools they need.”

The event will have vendors, food and ToNY CaMM & The FUNK Allstars will be performing.

“ToNY CaMM & The FUNK Allstars are proud to be in partnership with Peacemakers-Lynchburg in this event that will bring unity to our community and showcase a stellar lineup of local talent,” said CaMM. “So happy to help bring #harmonytothehills and fortify our band’s message of #OneRhythmOneNation.”.

The fun starts at 3 pm and ends at 7 pm. Don’t forget to bring cash for the $10 for kids and $15 for adults entry fee.

“No pets or coolers, please. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and cash for entry, raffles, and vendors. Your entry pass will include live entertainment, food, drink, a door prize ticket, family-friendly activities, and so much more,” added Blakenship.

The event will be a Point of Honor in Lynchburg.

