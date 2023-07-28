Franklin County hosting “Fill The Bus” school supply event

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public Schools, is hosting a “Fill The Bus” event alongside Walmart, the Franklin County Service Unit of Salvation Army, and the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

The event will be from August 4th-6th, with donations being accepted at the Rocky Mount Walmart.

Volunteers will be on-site to accept donations. A $20 donation will fill a backpack with many of the necessities a student needs for a successful school year. Those supplies most needed include pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, 3-ring binders, twin pocket folders, zippered pencil pouches, gallon and quart-sized plastic baggies, markers, crayons, rulers, tape, glue sticks, and a backpack.

“The effort this year is even more critical considering families are unable to save money with Tax Free Weekend,” said Kianna Price Marshall, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at United Way of Roanoke Valley. “We know there’s an increase in need this year, especially among students coming from lower-income, yet hard-working households where parents are really struggling to make ends meet.

All donated school supplies will remain in Franklin County and will be distributed to all grade levels.

