Hidden Valley student creates company to teach love of computer science

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ved Karia, founder of CodeSWVA, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us about how he started this unique organization.

Karia, a Hidden Valley High School student, says he created the business from his love of computer science and wants other students to enjoy this field that he says is underrepresented in our region.

The organization is intended for middle and high schoolers, and aims to bridge the gap between southwest Virginia and the rest of the state in support systems for students pursuing the field of computer science.

The organization hosts free coding workshops. There, students can learn more about python, and allow them to express their knowledge by making projects and games from scratch.

It’s also a way to see if these students want to truly pursue computer science in the future.

