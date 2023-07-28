Scammers use AI to target seniors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’ve been hearing a lot about AI, or Artificial Intelligence, impacting so many aspects of our lives- good and bad.

But it’s also a tool for scammers.

Shannon Abell, an AARP Virginia Community Ambassador, joins us on Here @ Home to share important information on how scammers are using AI to target seniors.

Listen to the conversation to find out the current crime statistics on scams against seniors as recently released by the FBI, and the resources available for fraud prevention provided by AARP Virginia. For more, visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.

