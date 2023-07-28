Huddle Up Moms Asks for Donations for Area Families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many families in our area finding basic items for their kids is proving to be difficult.

There is an ongoing need for formula, clothing and diapers.

Whitney Good is a Volunteer with Huddle Up Moms and joins us on Here @ Home to talk about how people can donate.

She explains how they are seeing many families in need right now and the demand for basic items. If you have items you’d like to donate, reach out to them on their Facebook or Instagram page or email them directly huddleupmoms@gmail.com

Save the date: 2023 Huddle up Moms will hold their Roanoke Taco Fest to support their organization. It will be held on September 9, 2023 at Elmwood Park from 11-5

