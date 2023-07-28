Birthdays
I-81 closures are expected to cause a shift in traffic patterns

Weather permitting two ramps will be closed, and another will be impacted on I-81.
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Weather permitting, starting on Friday at 8 p.m. two ramps will be closed, and another will be impacted.

Northbound I-81 will be reduced to one lane between mile markers 140 and 142.

Leaders say drivers on the ramp will be required to stop and wait to enter the flow of traffic.

Once the barrier wall has been moved, a new traffic pattern will be implemented with just two lanes open out of three.

The traffic pattern is expected until Saturday morning.

A similar change in traffic is planned for the southbound interstate in August.

We will have more updates on traffic patterns on our website.

