‘It’s ridiculous’: Parents furious over poor air conditioning on Arizona school buses in record heat

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Parents at an Arizona school district are complaining about what they say is dangerous heat on school buses.

Parents said the school buses in the Apache Junction Unified School District have poorly functioning air conditioning units that have left students coming home dry heaving and on the verge of fainting.

“I’ve never felt it that hot,” fourth grader Macy Solaiza said. “I was about to pass out. I wanted to throw up too.”

Macy’s mom Crickett Solaiza said that when the school year started on Monday, kids were coming home sweaty from the bus ride. But when Macy was physically sick on Wednesday, her mom got angry.

“I was furious because I entrust the school district with my child,” Solaiza said.

Solaiza wasn’t the only angry parent. Dozens have shared their thoughts on social media, demanding that something change.

One mother said she hopes a change is made before it’s too late. Cynthia Chavez said she almost took her kindergartner to the emergency room after he came home drenched in sweat and dry heaving.

“I pray that they don’t wait until something happens,” Chavez said.

However, the district is disputing the claims of poor air conditioning on its buses. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Robert Pappalardo said all school buses have fully functional air conditioning systems.

Pappalardo said the district is taking proactive steps to minimize any discomfort, including regular maintenance of the buses, pre-cooling procedures, and providing water for students.

Chavez said the district doesn’t allow students to roll down the bus windows for ventilation either.

“They’re leaving these kids in a hot bus, windows rolled up, while they’re driving around at different spots,” she said. “That’s the same thing as leaving a kid in a hot car. It’s ridiculous.”

The district has not clarified its policy regarding bus windows.

Arizona has been dealing with record-breaking heat for weeks. In Phoenix, the city saw 115 degrees on Thursday, continuing its streak of temperatures reaching at least 110 degrees for the 28th consecutive day.

