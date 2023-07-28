Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Mary Draper Ingles Festival returns to Radford

Mary Draper Ingles Festival
Mary Draper Ingles Festival(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - July 28-30 is all about the life and legacy of Mary Draper Ingles in Radford.

“Several years ago, the General Assembly established the last Saturday of July as the Mary Draper Engels Remembrance Day and so we hope to host the festival to keep that memory alive,” Executive Director of the Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery Scott Gardner said.

He says Ingles’ story is important to the history of southwest Virginia.

“We call her the frontier heroine of our area she was she was abducted by Shawnee Native Americans. and she made her escape back to to this area,” Gardner said.

This year’s celebration is remembering Ingles but also many other people who played a role in this area’s history.

“We really want to not only the store honor the story of Mary Draper Ingalls, but all the individuals who would have played a part in the development of this area so we want to talk about the the Native Americans here, the African Americans, just get in all those groups that that don’t get mentioned a lot in histories,” Gardner said.

The weekend’s festivities usually bring in a few thousand people to the city. This year a few of Ingles’ descendants made the trip from as far as Louisiana and Texas.

“I definitely wanted to see the statue because we’ve heard a lot about it and that was definitely one of my main goals so to see that and just to be around,” Ingles Descendant Cheryl Roeder said.

To view the schedule of events click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Jordan, found dead after being reported missing from Blacksburg
Missing man from Blacksburg found dead
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board Meeting.
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting
A fatal shooting is under investigation in Roanoke.
Man shot and killed in NW Roanoke
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Police presence near 14th and Melrose
Man dies; second Roanoke shooting death in two days

Latest News

Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions jackpot now $940 million after months without a big winner
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Alpha Kappa Lambda hosting back to school event in Christiansburg
VSP calendar entry.
VSP asking residents to cast vote for Virginia’s best looking cruiser