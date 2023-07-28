Birthdays
New Roanoke Greenway trail section open at ribbon-cutting event

Roanoke Parks and Recreation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday celebrating the opening...
Roanoke Parks and Recreation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday celebrating the opening of a new section on The Greenway.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Roanoke Valley Greenways Commission to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The event celebrates the opening of a new section on The Greenway. The new section is one mile long, starting at Norfolk Southern Materials Yard, crossing the Roanoke River bridge.

With this new addition, The Greenway stretches around 12 miles.

Recreation leaders say the new section marks the completion of the “Bridge the Gap” Section in Roanoke.

“With this newly completed section, we open up a world of possibilities,” says the Director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, Michael Clark. “Families can now stroll hand and hand. Nature enthusiasts can go deeper into the wilderness, and cyclists can embark on exciting journeys through scenic landscapes and all uninterrupted for nearly 10 miles in the city of Roanoke.”

The final project on The Greenway will involve a short section connecting Bennington Trailhead to Underhill Avenue.

