No injuries reported in Roanoke County interstate shooting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police says no one was injured in a shooting on I-81N Thursday near the 141 exit ramp.

Police say they were notified about the incident at 8:37 a.m.

The victim was using the exit ramp at mile marker 141 when their vehicle was hit in the rear driver’s side door by a bullet. Police believe the suspected vehicle continued north on I-81. Police say they received no description of the suspected vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-375-9500.

