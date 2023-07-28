Birthdays
One injured in NW Roanoke shooting

Police tell WDBJ7 the person shot was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Police presence near 14th and Melrose
Police presence near 14th and Melrose(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured in a shooting in northwest Roanoke.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 14th and Melrose Ave. NW.

Police tell WDBJ7 the person shot was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect have been identified and no arrests have been made.

The shooting comes a day after a man was shot and killed in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue.

