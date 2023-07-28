One injured in NW Roanoke shooting
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured in a shooting in northwest Roanoke.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 14th and Melrose Ave. NW.
Police tell WDBJ7 the person shot was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect have been identified and no arrests have been made.
The shooting comes a day after a man was shot and killed in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue.
