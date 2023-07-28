Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pain clinic owner pleads guilty in health care fraud case, agrees to pay $4M restitution

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) A former mortgage broker who bought pain clinics while looking for a “recession proof” business model has pleaded guilty to a federal drug and health care fraud conspiracy.

John Gregory Barnes, 57 of South Carolina, had bought clinics in Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Woodlawn, and waived his right to be indicted. He pleaded guilty to a one-count Indictment charging him with “conspiring to knowingly using, in the course of dispensing and distributing a controlled substance, registration numbers issued to others; distributing and dispensing buprenorphine not for a legitimate medical purpose; and knowingly executing and attempting to execute a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs,” according to the US Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, in 2014, despite having no medical training, Barnes bought a medical practice through his company, L5 Medical Holdings. L5 operated pain management clinics, which involved the prescribing of prescription opioids and opioid addiction treatment medications, including Suboxone, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

In addition to his personal plea of guilty, L5 Medical Holdings, the business entity controlled by Barnes, pleaded guilty to the same charge encompassing the same conspiracies, as well as a “conspiracy to distribute and dispense fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine not for a legitimate medical purpose” charge. L5 and Barnes jointly agreed to pay almost $4 million in restitution to Medicare and Virginia Medicaid and to forfeit $250,000 to the United States.

“The conduct here is beyond the pale. We have a record-high number of Virginians fighting opioid addiction while this defendant intentionally prioritized profit over genuine patient care,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said.

“Our fight against addiction and the opioid epidemic isn’t just with the drugs or major pharmaceutical companies, but also with the individuals who take advantage of addiction, of others’ pain, for their personal gain. Monetizing addiction is immoral and illegal,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“Our investigation into Barnes’ illegal business activities of highly addictive pain medication at the height of the opioid epidemic emphasizes his criminal indifference to human life,” said Special Agent in Charge Jared Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division. “Today’s guilty plea highlights our commitment to the tireless work of investigating the diversion of controlled substances and prosecuting those responsible for fueling opioid addiction and deadly poisonings in our area – saving lives in our communities.”

Barnes, who had worked in the mortgage industry, concluded pain management was a “recession proof” Industry. In addition, he conducted a feasibility study that identified Lynchburg, Virginia, as a prime location for a pain management clinic.

After Barnes began operating his pain clinics, said Kavanaugh, those clinics became more focused on prescribing Suboxone and opioids and less focused on interventional treatments. Barnes and L5 “operated the clinics in a manner that prioritized revenue maximization over patient care.” Providers were encouraged to limit patient visits to 15 minutes and to see as many as 30 patients per day.

In addition, at the direction of Barnes, medical providers with L5 followed the opinion of non-medical professionals in making medical decisions, including whether a patient should be treated for opioid addiction or for pain management, whether a patient should receive a prescription, and what type of drug should be prescribed.

Patient interactions with non-medical professionals were billed to Virginia Medicaid and Medicare improperly, according to Kavanaugh’s office.

At sentencing, Barnes faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board Meeting.
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting discussing controversial policies
Kenneth Jordan, found dead after being reported missing from Blacksburg
Missing man from Blacksburg found dead
Police presence near 14th and Melrose
Man dies; second Roanoke shooting death in two days
A fatal shooting is under investigation in Roanoke.
Man shot and killed in NW Roanoke
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Huddle Up Moms
Huddle Up Moms Asks for Donations for Area Families
A storm complex will enter the region between 5pm and 8pm with gusty wind and hail.
July 28 - Weekend outlook
Support Shop Helps Families in Need
Support Shop Helps Families in Need
Kids Learn Coding With CodeSWVA
Kids Learn Coding With CodeSWVA