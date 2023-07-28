Birthdays
Proposed Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act to help local speedways

Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville Speedway(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A recently proposed act could help local racetracks plan improvements and make safety upgrades more effectively.

US Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN) introduced the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act.

The bipartisan legislation would give a permanent tax classification on depreciating assets for local speedways.

Warner says it would give speedways the freedom to make long-term investments and upgrades to their facilities.

“If this goes through, then it minimizes the time period on depreciation so we have a better line of sight to our cash flow, and what we can do with that,” said Clay Campbell, President of the Martinsville Speedway. “We’d rather be upgrading our facilities, and that’s exactly what we would do with it.”

They are planning to add another club to the Martinsville Speedway in addition to club 47.

