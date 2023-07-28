Roanoke County adopts controversial policy about classroom displays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An emotional Roanoke County School Board meeting ended in two arrests Thursday night - after two controversial policies were discussed.

One of those was the Virginia Department of Education’s new model policies for transgender students. The other focused on the decorations that teachers are allowed to have in their classrooms, a policy passed unanimously by the board. (See the full decor policy below this article.)

In a unanimous decision, the Roanoke County School Board voted Thursday to adopt a new policy saying teachers may not use classroom decorations displaying any political, sociopolitical, or religious belief.

“Classroom decor and displays are intended to support the curriculum and learning objectives of Roanoke County Public Schools, and contribute to a learning environment in which all students are valued and supported,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.

Penn Forest Elementary School teacher Michelle Brooks spoke against the change. She says she doesn’t feel like she’s being treated as a professional

“There’s yet another policy that implies you don’t trust our capabilities to know what exams to give but also, we can’t be trusted to decorate our classrooms in a warm and inviting way without it being approved,” explained Brooks.

This comes after a May school board meeting. Several parents complained to the board about rainbow-patterned items in classrooms.

“I care not if someone is LGBTQA – that is their decision. I have friends and business partners that are gay,” said Damon Gettier. “What I’m here to talk about is the child abuse, grooming, conditioning, (and) indoctrination by sexual predators disguised as teachers and staff at Glen Cove Elementary.”

Parents told WDBJ7 that several school staffers resigned from Glen Cove after the meeting. District officials confirmed 9 teachers resigned, and their positions were filled. But we were not told the reason for their resignations.

One teacher who resigned told WDBJ7 four teachers were asked to remove rainbow decorations or refrain from wearing certain clothing.

A week after the meeting, people held a peaceful demonstration outside the school to support the teachers.

“Rainbows are something good,” added Glen Cove Elementary School parent Angelia Foster. “They’re not meant to incite fear and that to take rainbows out of an elementary school is ridiculous. Kids love colors.”

During Thursday night’s meeting – community members expressed disappointment in the board for not stopping the speaker in May.

“When this board failed to summon the courage or the decency to stop it,” said a speaker. “As a member of the LGBTQ community, I was especially disgusted that that type of hate rhetoric behavior had reached my hometown.”

Vinton District Board Member Tim Greenway said they recognize they could’ve handled the meeting in a better way.

“We do recognize that that was a mistake, whether we can come out and say it or not. We may don’t say everything that you want to hear but we recognize that,” said Greenway.

The new policy creates a guideline for the district to follow.

It says in part, “A sticker, sign, flag, or other display hung by a teacher may be intended to show support and affinity for a subset of students, but it can unintentionally imply that other teachers who do not display such messages or symbols in their classroom do not support inclusion for all their students.”

Thursday, members of the board listened to 27 people speak for two hours against the state’s transgender model policy and the district’s classroom display policy.

“So who will suffer from this policy? Firstly, our students when they walk into classrooms devoid of anything interesting on their walls… rooms stripped of items that offer them kind words, hopeful expression or an inspiring quote,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Parent Sarah Hutchen.

The policy does have exceptions like promoting school rules and patriotism.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.