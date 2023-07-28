Birthdays
Roanoke County kids attend camp with firefighters

Kids Attend Camp With Firefighters
Kids Attend Camp With Firefighters
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in Roanoke County lived out their dreams Friday and were firefighters for one day.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue hosted its third annual camp R-I-T. Children ranging from ages 10 to 14 came together to see if they had what it takes to be a firefighter.

They explored the ladder truck, the fire station and the fire hose. First responders also taught the children the importance of respect, integrity, and teamwork.

“It’s a huge amount of satisfaction for all of us to see the kids really enjoy it, to get something out of it, to hopefully learn some new skills and to maybe generate that spark and that interest in one day doing this as a career,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.

Fire officials hope the values learned at the camp will be a positive influence in the lives of the little ones.

