Salem ready for bluegrass and Pickin’ in the Park

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pickin’ in the Park is set for August 19 in Salem.

Bluegrass aficionado Junior Sisk is headed back to Salem’s annual Pickin’ In The Park concert this summer. This marks the third straight year Sisk and his group of players and singers have filled the night air at the Longwood Park Amphitheater with their harmonies.

This year’s free show also features local favorites Wound Tight and New Standard.

Pickin’ In The Park attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy the complimentary concerts.

Curt Hunt, special events supervisor with Salem Parks & Recreation, was a guest on 7@four to preview the event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.