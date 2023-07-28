Trafficking survivor graduates from Roanoke program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A survivor of human trafficking graduated from a Roanoke program Friday.

Straight Street in downtown Roanoke hosted the celebration for The Lampstand, Virginia’s only safe home for children who have been sex trafficked.

There were lots of tears as staff members gave speeches, gifts, and food to send her into the next chapter.

The survivor, whose name has not been released, spent nearly one year inside the safe home program. Residential staffers who worked with her said the time spent with this survivor has been life-changing.

“The girl that came in is not the girl who is leaving,” said Moriah Joy Garza, lead residential care specialist. “She is so strong. I have watched her go from a scared kind of broken girl into a bold and confident strong woman.”

Not only did the survivor graduate; Friday was her 18th birthday.

