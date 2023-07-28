Birthdays
Virginia’s medical examiner’s office releases first quarter fatal overdose report for 2023

The number of fatal overdoses in the first quarter of 2023 is slightly higher than those...
The number of fatal overdoses in the first quarter of 2023 is slightly higher than those recorded in the first quarter of 2022.(Pixabay)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia has released its first quarter report for the year on fatal drug overdoses.

According to the report, there were slightly more fatal overdoses in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2022, though the margin was small: 675 deaths compared with 651 in 2022.

The agency recorded a slight increase in fatal overdoses caused by cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamines. It recorded a slight decrease in deaths associated with benzodiazepines and heroin.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the number of cocaine-related overdoses has been slowly increasing across the state. Of the nearly 1,000 fatal cocaine overdoses in 2022, more than 80 percent of them also included fentanyl. The number of fatal cocaine overdoses in 2022 jumped by 22 percent over the previous year.

Fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 75 percent of all fatal overdoses in 2022. Most of the fentanyl associated with the fatal overdoses in recent years is illicitly produced.

Opioids far outpace the non-opioid fatal overdoses, with fentanyl and heroin exceeding the deaths caused by prescription opioids.

In 2022, the agency reported a large drop in prescription opioid fatal overdoses for the first time in 15 years.

A more complete picture of 2023 will emerge in the spring of 2024, when the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner releases it’s final quarterly report for the year.

