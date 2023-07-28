Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat may top 100° Friday & Saturday

Weather Alert Days active for Fri, & Sat.

Strong Storms Possible Through Evening

Heat, more storms Saturday

WEATHER ALERT DAY

A Heat Advisory has been issued for areas along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville. Feels like temperatures will climb to 100-105° at times Friday.

We’re monitoring scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon ahead of a more potent complex of storms entering from West Virginia around dinnertime.

Friday and Saturday we still have the opportunity for a few storms, but the main reason for Weather Alert Day is due to the oppressive heat. Heat indices will read above 100 degrees for some hometowns. Storms could provide heavy rain which could lead to isolated flooding issues.

Your air quality is expected to be in the “Moderate” range or Code Yellow. A look at where the smoke is now and why’ we haven’t seen t.

Dew points build a bit into the weekend meaning humidity levels will increase. This also means any storms that develop will produce some intense downpours. Watch out for ponding on roads and poor visibility if you get caught in any soakers this week and weekend.

SIGNS OF HEAT ILLNESS

Heat is the #1 weather killer in the U.S., even more than tornadoes and flooding. Here are some signs to look out for with heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Take it easy outside and listen to your body!

Seek medical help immediately with a heat stroke. With heat exhaustion seek medical help if symptoms do not improve! (WDBJ7)

STORM CHANCES

Along with a few afternoon showers/storms Friday afternoon, we’re also keeping an eye on some new data that’s showing a storm complex dropping south into the region late in the evening.

While these complexes typically weaken some, the leftover heat and humidity may allow it to bring some gusty wind and storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We’ll monitor the new info that comes in and bring you updates throughout the day.

We're keeping an eye on a possible storm complex dropping south into the region Friday evening. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

A cold front will enter the region Saturday then stall to our east Sunday. As it’s moving through we have a slight uptick in the coverage of showers and storms. Weekend plans may need a back up indoor location.

A cold front is set to move through Saturday which may bring additional showers and storms to the region. (WDBJ7)

COOLING DOWN

We turn slightly cooler next week behind a cold front. Temperatures will drop closer to early August normals, reaching the upper 80s in many areas.

A cold front ushers in some slightly cooler weather early next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are watching one other disturbance in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development the next seven days. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources. Hurricane season runs until November 30th.

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! The Hokie Storm Chasers saw some incredible storms and want you to experience all that happened on this years trip to the Great Plains.

Slight Chance of Science podcast has a new episode! This one talks about the excitement and the experience of the Hokie Storm Chase. (WDBJ7)

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.