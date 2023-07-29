Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Downed wires lead to traffic blockage on Buck Mountain Road in Roanoke County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Downed wires from Friday evening’s storm led to a closure of a road in Roanoke County Friday evening, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Bucks Mountain Road was closed near Celebration Church, with traffic being turned around until further notice.

There is no word when the road will be back open.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board Meeting.
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting discussing controversial policies
Kenneth Jordan, found dead after being reported missing from Blacksburg
Missing man from Blacksburg found dead
Police presence near 14th and Melrose
Man dies; second Roanoke shooting death in two days
A fatal shooting is under investigation in Roanoke.
Man shot and killed in NW Roanoke
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Downed Wires Close Buck Mountain Rd in Roanoke County
Downed Wires Close Buck Mountain Rd in Roanoke County
I-81 Closures
I-81 Closures Lined Up
Weather permitting two ramps will be closed, and another will be impacted on I-81.
I-81 closures expected to cause shift in traffic patterns
Police lights.
Woman killed in Carroll County crash identified