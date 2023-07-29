Downed wires lead to traffic blockage on Buck Mountain Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Downed wires from Friday evening’s storm led to a closure of a road in Roanoke County Friday evening, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Bucks Mountain Road was closed near Celebration Church, with traffic being turned around until further notice.

There is no word when the road will be back open.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.