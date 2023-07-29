Number of power outages expected to rise according to Appalachian Power

VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power has estimated that more southwest Virginians are expected to lose power after Saturday’s storms have caused over 16,000 customer outages.

Crews have restored power to more than 30,000 customers after Friday night’s storms but roughly 21,000 customers are still without service.

There is not an estimated restoration time for areas affected by Saturday’s storms and an update will be provided once the severe weather has passed.

Appalachian Power recommends residents to stay safe:

“All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.”

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts here.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.”

