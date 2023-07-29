Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue holds back to school supply drive
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is just around the corner for many families in our hometowns.
On Saturday, the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department hosted a back to school supply drive and community outreach event.
Volunteer members collected backpacks, school supplies and non-perishable snacks for a local elementary school.
Families also learned about fire trucks and safety while enjoying free hot dogs and popcorn.
