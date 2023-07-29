Birthdays
Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue holds back to school supply drive

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is just around the corner for many families in our hometowns.

On Saturday, the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department hosted a back to school supply drive and community outreach event.

Volunteer members collected backpacks, school supplies and non-perishable snacks for a local elementary school.

Families also learned about fire trucks and safety while enjoying free hot dogs and popcorn.

