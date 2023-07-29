Weather Alert Day Saturday for more heat and severe storms

Alert Day Saturday for heat and storms

Storms may turn severe Saturday afternoon

Cool down early next week

SATURDAY - WEATHER ALERT DAY

Before the rain and storms develop during the afternoon, feels like temperatures will soar once again Saturday reaching 100-107° from Roanoke to Lynchburg and Danville. These areas will once again be under a Heat Advisory.

Severe storms and oppressive heat are forecast today. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Heat indices, or feels like temperatures, will top 100-107° Saturday. (WDBJ7)

During the afternoon, we’ll start to see the redevelopment of thunderstorms. While we don’t expect the coverage that we had Friday, we will have a few that turn severe with damaging wind gusts anytime between 2 PM to 8 PM.

The region remains in a Moderate Risk (Level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms. Remain Weather Aware Saturday especially if you have plans to be outdoors at the pool, golfing, boating or doing anything away from safe shelter.

More storms are likely to form Saturday afternoon. While not as widespread, they may bring localized damaging wind gusts. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY

The cold front pushing through may bring another afternoon of convection (thunderstorms) capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. Remain weather aware especially if plans take you outdoors. The front will usher in slightly cooler weather for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

COOLING DOWN NEXT WEEK

We turn slightly cooler next week behind the cold front. Temperatures will drop closer to early August normals, reaching the upper 80s in many areas. Monday and Tuesday will likely be the drier of the days next week. Plan for lots of sunshine and less humid as well.

Another disturbance may enter the region late next week bringing a return of storms.

A cold front ushers in some slightly cooler weather early next week with highs in the mid-upper 80s. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are watching one other disturbance in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development the next seven days. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources. Hurricane season runs until November 30th.

