Weather Alert Day Saturday for more heat and severe storms

SATURDAY - WEATHER ALERT DAY
Before the rain and storms develop during the afternoon, feels like temperatures will soar once again Saturday reaching 100-107° from Roanoke to Lynchburg and Danville. These areas will once again be under a Heat Advisory.
During the afternoon, we’ll start to see the redevelopment of thunderstorms. While we don’t expect the coverage that we had Friday, we will have a few that turn severe with damaging wind gusts anytime between 2 PM to 8 PM.
The region remains in a Moderate Risk (Level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms. Remain Weather Aware Saturday especially if you have plans to be outdoors at the pool, golfing, boating or doing anything away from safe shelter.
SUNDAY
The cold front pushing through may bring another afternoon of convection (thunderstorms) capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. Remain weather aware especially if plans take you outdoors. The front will usher in slightly cooler weather for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
COOLING DOWN NEXT WEEK
We turn slightly cooler next week behind the cold front. Temperatures will drop closer to early August normals, reaching the upper 80s in many areas. Monday and Tuesday will likely be the drier of the days next week. Plan for lots of sunshine and less humid as well.
Another disturbance may enter the region late next week bringing a return of storms.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
We are watching one other disturbance in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development the next seven days. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources. Hurricane season runs until November 30th.
