Hikers rescued on trail; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue warns of extreme heat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were dispatched Saturday at 6 p.m. to the Bottom Creek Gorge area for a technical rescue.

Responders found two hikers on the trail who were weak, with one hiker on the verge of passing out. The hikers were then brought off the trail around 7:15 p.m.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue emphasize the importance of staying hydrated and bringing adequate water during hikes in extremely hot weather.

