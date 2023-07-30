Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Hikers rescued on trail; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue warns of extreme heat

Bottom Creek Gorge hiker rescue
Bottom Creek Gorge hiker rescue(Credit: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were dispatched Saturday at 6 p.m. to the Bottom Creek Gorge area for a technical rescue.

Responders found two hikers on the trail who were weak, with one hiker on the verge of passing out. The hikers were then brought off the trail around 7:15 p.m.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue emphasize the importance of staying hydrated and bringing adequate water during hikes in extremely hot weather.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested during Roanoke County's school board meeting.
Roanoke County adopts controversial policy about classroom displays
A driver smashed a car into a building in Salem... 7.28.31
VIDEO: Car still stuck in Salem building after Thursday crash
Most of us will be in the 80s today.
Cooler, quieter weather returns with some isolated PM storms
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board Meeting.
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting discussing controversial policies
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend

Latest News

Roanoke house fire
Roanoke fire causes $29,000 in damages due to improperly discarded smoking materials.
Roanoke man found dead; police in search of shooter
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 30, 2023
Most of us will be in the 80s today.
Cooler, quieter weather returns with some isolated PM storms