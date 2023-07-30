Hikers rescued on trail; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue warns of extreme heat
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were dispatched Saturday at 6 p.m. to the Bottom Creek Gorge area for a technical rescue.
Responders found two hikers on the trail who were weak, with one hiker on the verge of passing out. The hikers were then brought off the trail around 7:15 p.m.
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue emphasize the importance of staying hydrated and bringing adequate water during hikes in extremely hot weather.
