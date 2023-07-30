Lynchburg Peacemakers host summer cook off and fundraiser

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Peacemakers hosted an end of summer cook off and a fundraiser on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon’s expo aimed to connect community members together and bring peace to neighborhoods. Several groups performed live music and local vendors offered food and drinks.

The money raised on Saturday will go toward supporting the antiviolence group in Lynchburg.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.