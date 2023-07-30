Birthdays
Lynchburg Peacemakers host summer cook off and fundraiser

The money raised on Saturday will go toward supporting the antiviolence group
The money raised on Saturday will go toward supporting the antiviolence group
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Peacemakers hosted an end of summer cook off and a fundraiser on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon’s expo aimed to connect community members together and bring peace to neighborhoods. Several groups performed live music and local vendors offered food and drinks.

The money raised on Saturday will go toward supporting the antiviolence group in Lynchburg.

