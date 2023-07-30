Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Power outages in Southwest Virginia

After recent storms traveling through Southwest Virginia this weekend, around 3,000 people are...
After recent storms traveling through Southwest Virginia this weekend, around 3,000 people are still without power.(Felecia Elliott)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After recent storms traveling through Southwest Virginia this weekend, around 3,000 people are still without power.

The powerful storms and high winds caused damage and loss of service.

Employees at Appalachian Power are working to restore electricity by tomorrow night.

As 2,000 workers complete repairs in the area, they will move to other zones where help is needed.

An official at APCO says to stay safe and away from trees and fallen power lines.

”They wanna help and they see things down,” says APCO Communications Consultant, George Porter. “They see trees down and they say ‘Hey, if I could just clear these trees or get this line out the way. Maybe we can help the guys’ and we understand that. We appreciate that but that’s very dangerous. We want you to stay away from it and give us a call.“

Porter says being prepared for a storm with a generator will help if your power goes out.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested during Roanoke County's school board meeting.
Roanoke County adopts controversial policy about classroom displays
A driver smashed a car into a building in Salem... 7.28.31
VIDEO: Car still stuck in Salem building after Thursday crash
Next 5 Days
Cooler, quieter weather returns with some isolated PM storms
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board Meeting.
Two arrested during Roanoke County School Board meeting discussing controversial policies
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend

Latest News

The festival is saying farewell for now as they prepare for the pumpkin festival in the fall.
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival comes to a close
Next 5 Days
Cooler, quieter weather returns with some isolated PM storms
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Bottom Creek Gorge hiker rescue
Hikers rescued on trail; Roanoke County Fire and Rescue warns of extreme heat